Nickel and cobalt are two of the most used minerals for making the batteries that equip today’s electric cars. Ford Mustang Mach-E is among the models that use it, but the story could soon change: the car manufacturer of the blue oval seems in fact intent on introducing a new type of battery with a very different chemical composition for some of its EVs, including the Mustang Mac-E indeed, starting this year both in Europe and in America. The new technology, already used by some manufacturers, is that of al lithium iron phosphate or LFP.

According to reports from Carscoops, the new batteries will be built by Ford at the Blue Oval Battery Parkthe Michigan-based plant in which the company has invested $3.5 billion: its opening is scheduled for 2026. The adoption of these new batteries does not mean that Ford will abandon the previous ones: the US brand will continue to offer both depending on the model they will equip, so as to guard against possible mineral shortages and reduce waiting times for deliveries while pursuing a strategy to increase the production of electric vehicles. On balance, lower costs, faster recharge times and longer life are the main advantages brought by LFP batteries compared to those formed nickel, cobalt and manganese (NCM).

Recall that recently Ford has cut prices of the Mustang Mach-E, but didn’t announce now whether the new batteries will allow it to reduce them further or simply help cover the loss of revenue from those recent price cuts. While we know LFP batteries are able to perform better in cold weather conditions and are suitable for carrying large loads and covering long distances, at the moment Ford has not commented on the specifications relating to autonomy and charging times.