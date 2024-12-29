Germany’s iconic Nürburgring Nordschleife circuit is the gold standard for sports vehicle development. And the 2025 Ford Mustang GTD is the first vehicle from an American brand to complete a lap in less than seven minutes.

Driven by Dirk Müller, Multimatic Motorsports driver, the 815 HP Mustang GTD has lapped the circuit nicknamed ‘the Green Hell’ in an approved time of 6’57”685. It is the fifth fastest time for a production sports car, according to official Nürburgring records; In addition, the Mustang GTD is the sixth vehicle in that category to overcome the seven-minute barrier.

This record meets the objective set by Jim Farley, CEO of the company, at the debut of the Mustang GTD in August 2023.

“The team behind the Mustang GTD took what we’ve learned over decades on the track and designed a Mustang that can compete with the world’s best supercars,” said Jim Farley, Ford president and CEO. “We are proud to be the first American automaker with a vehicle that can lap the Nürburgring in less than seven minutes, but we are not satisfied. We know there is still a lot to do with the Mustang GTD. “We will return.”









The success of the Mustang GTD at the Nürburgring is due to the work of a small, dedicated team of engineers and designers, who worked tirelessly for two years to turn the Mustang GT3 racing vehicle into the first Mustang supercar in history. Ford documented its efforts in the lead-up to the Nürburgring timed race in The Road To The Ring, a 13-minute documentary that covers the challenge, drama and excitement of developing the Mustang GTD.

The documentary, which is available on Ford.com, Ford’s YouTube channel and Facebook, is a behind-the-scenes look at Mustang GTD testing, from iconic American racetracks like Sebring to development sessions at the Nürburgring. It features Jim Farley; Muller, the technical director of Multimatic; Larry Holt; Mustang GTD program chief engineer Greg Goodall; and Mustang GTD Design Director Anthony Colard, as well as other members of the Ford and Multimatic team.

The Mustang GTD is the fastest American vehicle to lap the Nürburgring



The Mustang GTD represents the pinnacle of Mustang performance and benefits from lessons learned by Ford Performance Motorsports and Multimatic Motorsports’ Mustang GT3 program, particularly in aerodynamics and tuning for circuits like the Nürburgring. However, the Mustang GTD is not subject to the rules and regulations of GT3 racing, which prohibit much of the technology that allows a sub-seven-minute Nürburgring lap.

That includes carbon-ceramic brakes, active aerodynamics, a supercharger and semi-active suspension. The carbon fiber bodywork, inspired by the GT3, is a familiar design.

Although the Mustang GTD that completed the lap in less than seven minutes was completely stock, it incorporated motorsport-derived safety equipment required by the Nürburgring, such as a racing seat with a five-point harness and a roll cage.