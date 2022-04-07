29 years after its first model left the assembly lines, the production for Europe of Ford Mondeo it has ceased forever. The last unit of the blue Oval sedan left the Valencia plant in Spain last Monday: after four generations, the model is definitively saying goodbye to the Old Continent. The successors of the sedan will be marketed only on the Chinese market, and no longer in Europe: the growing popularity of SUVs at the expense of the Mondeo segment he convinced Ford to make this decision.

“The reason that led us to withdraw the Mondeo from Europe concerns the changes in customer preferences – commented a Ford spokesperson to Autocar microphones – Ford is evolving its passenger car range in Europe with the aim of meeting the changing needs of customers as we move towards a fully electric future ”. The unknowns now move to the other two sedans in the range of the US brand, that is Fiesta and Focus, that will reach the end of their life cycle in 2023 or 2024: remember that Ford’s European line-up will be fully electric by 2030, therefore it is difficult to think that the company will launch on the market new models powered exclusively by a thermal engine by that time. expiration. For this reason, it is reasonable to think that both Focus and Fiesta can renew themselves for another generation in a plug-in hybrid version, before moving on to pure electric.

So what will now become of the assembly lines of the Valencia plant up to now dedicated to the production of Mondeo for Europe? Ford announced that, in line with its electrification goalswill build the 2.5 liter Atkinson cycle hybrid petrol engine that will be used on the Kuga, Galaxy and S-Max models starting from the end of 2022: we recall that that same engine is currently built in the plant in Chihuahain Mexico, but as mentioned soon he will move to Spain.