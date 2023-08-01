Ford’s forecasts for the rest of the year worsen. Or rather, forecasts worsen Ford Model and, the division of the automaker of the Blue Oval dedicated to electric vehicles: if recently the company had spoken of potential losses of 3 billion dollars throughout the year, now the estimates have risen to 4.5 billion dollarsexactly 50% more.

Worsening forecast

To date, the trend speaks of already consolidated losses of 1.8 billion dollars: if the most pessimistic forecasts were confirmed, the estimated loss of 4.5 billion dollars would be more than twice as high to the loss of 2.1 billion dollars that the Model and division recorded in 2022. In short, numbers that do not satisfy Ford in the least, which certainly expected a much better business performance of its division dedicated to electric vehicles.

Prices chapter

As reported by Ansa, which cites Fox News, the worsening of the estimates will lead the same automaker of the blue oval to cut the list price of various versions of the electric pick-up F-150 Lightnings, a choice dictated by the use of cheaper raw materials for the batteries. Speaking of prices, the war triggered by Tesla earlier this year has created quite a few headaches for Ford: for this very reason the company would be reevaluating its EV production schedule and spending plans, meaning that on the one hand its initial production will be reduced and on the other hand reaching its annual production goal of 600,000 EVs will be delayed.