19.2 million dollars. This is the amount of the fine that the car manufacturer will have to pay Ford, accused of having misleadingly advertised the consumption of some of its cars sold in the United States. The Blue Oval House received the plea bargaining sanction to close a dispute in 40 states.

The misleading advertising above allegedly relates to some large models, including SUVs and pickups, described as more fuel-efficient parks or more capable of towing or hauling heavy materials. The leading models, in particular, are the C-Max sold from 2013 to 2014 and the Super Duty pick-ups between 2011 and 2014. Already in 2013 Ford had negatively adjusted the consumption figures of the C-Max hybrids, offsetting the customers with an economic contribution. In addition, there were also corrections in relation to the data of his pick-ups.

The sentence, handed down in Iowa, prohibits further deceptive practices by Ford. The manufacturer did not admit any errors, and was satisfied with how the affair ended. In the offending advertisements, Ford boasted better fuel consumption than Toyota (which did not comment on the story) and claimed to have the best load data, presenting customers with a pickup configuration that was not available for purchase.

In a very competitive market like the automotive one, the most reliable data are those coming from independent organizations; however it is not said that the houses are necessarily in bad faith. As always, it remains a customer’s task, therefore, to verify any incorrect data or behavior, possibly exercising the right to seek compensation in the legal seat.