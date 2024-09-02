Ford has announced a recall for 90,736 vehicles due to a potential problem with the intake valves. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, better known as NHTSA, valves may break while drivingposing a rather significant risk to the safety of drivers and passengers.

Over 90,000 Fords Recalled

The recall affects several models produced between 2021 and 2022including the Ford Bronco, Ford F-150, Ford Edge, Ford Explorer, Lincoln Nautilus and Lincoln Aviator. All of the vehicles involved are powered by Nano EcoBoost with displacement ranging from 2.7 or 3.0 liters, known for their high performance but now raising concerns about a possible defect.

Engine problem?

To resolve the issue, authorized dealers will perform an engine cycle test, and if the engine is found to be faulty, will be replaced free of charge. A measure that the American car manufacturer has decided to adopt to ensure the safety of users and prevent accidents in certain potentially serious cases. In the meantime, the NHTSA has advised owners of affected vehicles to contact their trusted dealer for further information and to arrange the inspection.