Today in the latest episode of ‘Things You Don’t Expect to Hear in 2022’: Ford has built a Pope-themed Ford Bronco. This Wimbledon White Bronco pays tribute to the special Bronco with which Pope John Paul II visited the US in 1979 – a car now in the possession of the Secret Service. And alas, this Popemobile is not a Raptor.

It is not a fixed model in the offer

The full name of the car is Ford Bronco Pope Francis Center First Edition. By the way, it remains with this one copy. Even better news is that you can be the new owner of the Popemobile. It will go under the hammer at the Barrett-Jackson auction house later this week. The money will go to the Pope Francis Center in Detroit, which fights against homelessness.

The original Pope-Bronco. Photo: Ford

Steve Gilmore, Ford’s chief of personalization, says: “The most important thing was finding those special details that really speak to the heritage of the 1966 Bronco, and then combining them with some of the modern elements on a Bronco First Edition. ‘ For example, the Bronco has custom wheels and a Ford Performance heavy-duty front bumper. How much are you willing to pay for this Pope-themed Ford Bronco?