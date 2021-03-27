VIDEO We thoroughly tested the Kuga with a 190 hp hybrid engine and ST Line X finish

The new Ford Kuga It recently hit the market with a complete mechanical range that includes gasoline, diesel, hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions. For this video test, we have chosen what is probably one of the best-selling variants, the 190 hp hybrid, which has a good level of performance, tight fuel consumption and the DGT Eco label.

The test unit features the top-of-the-range ST Line X finish, so the equipment list is very extensive and includes various safety and driving assistance systems.

