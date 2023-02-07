The Netherlands is not crowded with drive-in cinemas, so a special mode for the drive-thru would be more convenient here. Maybe one that drives the smell of a Big Mac out of the car. But for now, Ford seems more interested in the drive-in movie theater. They even come up with a special mode for it at the American brand.

The system can determine the position of the car in relation to the screen thanks to GPS. In the document of The United States Patent and Trademark Office Ford also talks about a way to “scan the environment with sensors, such as radar, lidar, cameras or ultrasonic sensors.” For now, these are still patents and no implementation plans are known.

The result, for example, is that the car sinks slightly behind the air suspension, so that you don’t have to look as far up at the screen. This way you will not suffer from your neck. The drive-in mode also ensures that the car’s lights do not come on, so you don’t ruin the movie experience for the people in front of you.

Even more useful features for a drive-in cinema

In addition, Ford tackles another problem. When the infotainment system is on for too long without the engine running, it switches off after a certain time to save the battery. As a result, the radio also turns off and you no longer have any sound. In the special ‘Car Cinema Mode’, the radio remains on and you can switch on or off various features, such as the air conditioning or the refrigerator compartment.