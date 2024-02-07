Ford and Tesla are sometimes a bit like two little children. They tease and sneer at each other. When they play a game of tug-of-war, one accuses the other of foul play. So it is not surprising that if Ford is working on an affordable EV, it must be better than the also affordable Tesla. Okay, but what is affordable? Let's stick to the lowest price for the simplest model. So the cheapest. The cheapest Tesla, before the Model 2 appears, is the Model 3 with a price from 43,990 euros.

Ford boss Jim Farley talks about the affordable Ford EV during a meeting with his shareholders. According to Farley, a small group of employees was moved two years ago to focus entirely on a new EV platform. The ultimate goal is to compete with the 'ultimate opponents'. According to Farley, this competition consists of 'affordable Teslas and Chinese car manufacturers'.

Why is it crazy that Ford is building its own platform for a cheap EV?

The team operates as a start-up outside the Ford brand. And that's pretty crazy, unless that start-up has the name Volkswagen. Ford and Volkswagen already have a collaboration of which, for example, the new Explorer is one of the results. The upcoming Fiesta EV can also benefit from the American-German cooperation.

VW boss Thomas Schäfer previously said that the electric Ford Fiesta could share the platform with the upcoming ID.2. Why wouldn't Ford take advantage of that, and possibly save a lot of money? Will the Fiesta become too much of a VW? Or was Ford already working on the project before the opportunity arose? We must remain ignorant of the answer.

But another real possibility is that Ford was already going to build a new platform. Farley also says in the meeting that multiple models should be on the new EV platform. Okay, but VW also has a platform that the Volkswagen ID.1 should be on, and that should be a very, very scalable one. So scalable that it can accommodate cars such as the Polo but also the Bentley Bentayga. Whatever it is, there's a lot of EV coming from Ford, we'll keep an eye on it.