Ford Motor Co on Monday announced plans to invest $3.5 billion to build an EV battery plant in Michigan, betting that manufacturing the batteries in the United States, in Chinese partner CATL, will help lure American customers to adopt. a low-cost technology pioneered in China.

Ford’s plan to build the battery plant in Michigan is part of a plan that lower costs and faster recharging will entice many customers, including commercial fleet buyers, to accept the limitations of lithium-iron-phosphate, or LFP, batteries. .

Ford is also counting on its decision to manufacture LFP batteries in the US at its own factory to take the political risk of relying on a Chinese technology partner.

Building LFP batteries in Michigan also gives Ford a chance to get significant US battery manufacturing subsidies, which could help it reach its target of 8% profit margins on its EV operations by 2026. .

The BlueOval Battery Park Michigan project is a “substantial step on the path to affordability and the path to 8% margins,” Ford vice president Lisa Drake said Monday during a media statement.

Ford announced plans last year to begin using LFP batteries made in China by CATL in select Mustang Mach-E electric SUVs and Ford F-150 Lightning pickup trucks offered in North America and Europe.

Ford studied the driving habits of Mach-E and Lightning owners and found that half of Mach-Es drive 32 miles or less a day, said Marin Gjaja, director of customer service for Ford’s electric vehicle operations.

Since then, diplomatic tensions between the United States and China have increased. In addition, Congress passed the Inflation Reduction Act, known by its acronym IRA, which ties a significant portion of federal subsidies to domestic production and raw material content.

Drake said the IRA “was incredibly important” to Ford’s decision to locate its fourth battery plant and its 2,500 jobs in Michigan. Michigan Economic Development Corp. representative Josh Hundt said Ford jobs at the plant will pay $20 to $50 an hour.

The Marshall factory is scheduled to launch with 35 gigawatt hours of capacity – enough for 400,000 electric vehicles a year – and production is expected to start in 2026. The site has room for expansion, Drake said.

The Marshall plant is one of four battery plants that Ford has so far announced plans to build in North America and Europe.

CATL would license the technology to Ford to produce lithium iron phosphate batteries in Michigan and provide technical assistance to the US automaker, Ford said.

Last year, Ford agreed to form a joint venture with South Korean battery maker SK Innovation to build battery plants for electric vehicles in Tennessee and Kentucky.

The automaker is aiming to manufacture 600,000 electric vehicles a year by the end of 2023.

Automakers and EV battery producers are racing to establish manufacturing in the United States to take advantage of federal subsidies that can generate as much as $45 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) to offset production costs.

Subsidies for US battery production could be more lucrative for automakers and battery makers than Washington’s consumer subsidies for EV purchases. The IRA ties consumer subsidies to income, vehicle price, and local content limits that can make many EVs ineligible.

Michigan competed against several states and countries for the plant, said Ford director of economic development Gabby Bruno. Michigan’s Strategic Fund on Monday approved up to $210 million in grants for the project, along with other incentives.