Ford continues to invest in electric vehicles for the future, but is slowing down the process of expanding its EV range. The Blue Oval car manufacturer has in fact decided to delay the launch of the new large electric SUVs with 3 rows of seats by two years: initially their debut was scheduled for 2025, but in reality it was postponed to 2027. And it is not All. Because the launch of a new 100% battery-powered light truck, which will be assembled in the Blue Oval City electric vehicle complex in Tennessee, has also been moved to 2026.

Surprising news if we want, especially in light of the trend of Ford's electrified sales: registrations of battery-powered models of the US brand have in fact increased by 86% compared to a year ago, while those of hybrids have grown by 42% in the same time frame.

As the number two electric vehicle brand in the United States, we are committed to growing a profitable business by using capital wisely and bringing the right gasoline and hybrid as well as all-electric vehicles to market at the right time,” said Jim Farley, President and CEO by Ford – Our revolutionary next-generation electric vehicles will be new from the ground up and fully software-enabled, with continually improving digital experiences and a multitude of potential services.”