Ford, trust in the electric

Ford’s electrification strategy is preparing to take a new step. Now we no longer talk about betting on electric technology, but about give up altogether to the less profitable segments for the range powered by internal combustion engines: word of Jim Farley, the CEO of the car manufacturer of the blue oval, who explained how at least on the North American market Ford will not compete in the group-powered two-row SUV segment internal combustion engine.

The SUVs that pay the price

So how will the company behave with the current models of this type currently on the market? Some will be permanently retired at the end of their production cycle, while others will be replaced by fully electric successors. “I’m very optimistic about our 8% margin target because we won’t be competing in the two-row SUV market. We tried with ICE technology, but it did not work really for us — Farley’s words gleaned from Carscoops during an earnings call in February — We want to play our cards and exploit our strength in the segment of commercial vehicles, trucks and more generally the largest models in the category. We don’t want to excessively increase the cost of engineering”.

Escape and Edge revolution coming

The reference of the number one of the US brand is to models of the caliber of Escape and Edge, while Explorer and Expedition are excluded since they boast a three-row layout. As for Escape, after the mid-cycle restyling it underwent last year, it is destined to exit the scene at the end of 2025, before the debut of an electric heir expected the following year; for what concerns edge, on the other hand, the farewell from the US market is expected much earlier, probably already by the end of the year. We’ll see if Ford decides to have the same approach on the EU market, to which Farley has not yet referred: the company will reveal more details on its future strategy on the occasion of the Capital Markets Day, scheduled for May 22nd.