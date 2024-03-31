Ford Motor will build a new SUV in Spain. The American brand has decided to choose the Valencia plant for the creation of this new model which will be born on a platform that will be assembled in the United States. The name of this car has not yet been announced but it is assumed that it will be equipped with electric powertrains and hybrid engines.

Ford's decision

“We are closely monitoring the evolution of European markets to identify opportunities to improve our current product offering”said Ford in a note released in recent weeks – “Given the changes we see in the sector, we believe there is an opportunity to add a brand new multi-energy SUV to the European production cycle, which will be built in Valencia.”

The new SUV in Valencia

The Blue Oval has anticipated the arrival of this new model even if it has not yet formalized the decision. The Valencia plant, which employs 4,800 people, has been involved in the construction of Ford Kuga in recent years after the plant lines had said goodbye to both the Mondeo and the S-Max and Galaxy minivans. The decision to produce a new model in Spain was received very positively by the local government, as stated by Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez who expressed all his satisfaction with X, especially from an employment perspective: “Great news for Valencia, Spain and for the workers of Ford Spain. The company's decision to produce electric vehicles ensures the viability of the Almufasses plant for the coming years. Almussafes will have a new vehicle and maintain a sufficient workload.”