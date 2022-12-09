The most extreme track Ford ever. Thus the Blue Oval presented the GT MK IVa further evolution of its sports car which has been designed for use only on racetracks and which takes performance to a new level (even if it has not been fully revealed) by squeezing the V6 up to 800hp. Only 67 specimens to pay homage to the historic success at the 24 Hours of Le Mans with a unit price of 1.7 million dollars, approximately 1.6 million euros and first deliveries in 2023 after the same American car manufacturer will have drawn the lucky ones and wealthy owners among those who have expressed their interest through a special pre-registration procedure.

As we anticipated, not all the specifications of the car have been provided but judging from the images it is immediately easy to understand that the changes made to the road version have pushed the Ford GT MK IV towards new horizons. In particular the 3.5-liter twin-turbo Ecoboost six-cylinder engine has grown in power, going from the 667 HP of the street legal to the 800 HP of this track monster. Ford engineers have revised the carbon fiber bodywork, further optimized with modifications to the bellies and an extended wheelbase, as well as new aerodynamic appendages and a generous rear wing designed precisely to handle the increasing loads during use on the track. Without exact references, we can hypothesize that with this power the Ford GT MK IV can easily cover the shot from 0 to 100 km/h in less than 3 seconds and exceed a maximum speed of 300 km/h. Each car will be handcrafted at the Multimatic facility in Markham, Ontario.

“The original GT Mk IV spared no expense in delivering maximum performance on the track, and the new Ford GT Mk IV does the same”, said Mark Rushbrook, global director, Ford Performance Motorsports. “With an even higher level of motorsport engineering and performance, as well as all-new, functional and striking carbon-fibre bodywork, the Mk IV is the latest farewell to the third generation of this supercar.”