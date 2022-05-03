Sometime last month, 50-year-old Robert J. Guarini bought the 2006 Ford GT Heritage Edition for about $670,000 at the Barrett-Jackson auction in Palm Beach. Normally we would say: ‘Great, good idea. Have fun with it!’ But it’s a different story if you don’t know how to drive a manual transmission car. Then a raucous 2006 supercar might not be the best choice for you.

Mr. Guarini also found out soon after his purchase. Just a month after he bought the GT with 550 horsepower, he crashed into a tree. The reason stated in the police report was that he was ‘unfamiliar with driving a manual transmission car’.

In conversation with Road and Track tells Guarini that there was more to it. The old tires, the muddy road surface and new road markings also had an influence on the unfortunate crash. “I don’t want people to think I was racing at 150 km/h. I was only driving 50 km/h,” he says.

The damage to the GT is substantial, but is limited to the front of the car. The blow was hard enough to deploy airbags and the GT even moved slightly after the crash. Police have not yet reported on the speed when the Ford GT crashed.