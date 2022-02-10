In the final production year of its supercar, Ford is introducing another special edition of its GT, the seventh already of this generation. This Alan Mann Heritage Edition pays tribute to two lightweight prototypes of the original 1966 Ford GT40 from the Alan Mann Racing team.

>> Read also – Ford GT: then with V8?

Those AM GT-1 prototypes don’t have roaring racing successes to their name, but some elements of them were taken over by the GT40s, which later gave the model a legendary status, including the infamous 1-2-3 victory at Le Mans .

Sticker tuning

Mechanically, this Alan Mann Heritage Edition does not differ from a ‘standard’ Ford GT. The 3.5 liter biturbo V6 Ecoboost, which is good for about 660 hp, is still responsible for the drive, with which this supercar accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3 seconds.

>> Read also – Ford GT: ready for Le Mans

In fact, this perhaps the last special edition mainly takes over the livery of the model being paid tribute, with a specific red body color and gold racing stripes complemented by white accents and the start number 16 on the doors and front flap.

carbon

In addition, the Brembo brake calipers are painted black with red lettering and the body is characterized by several carbon accents, in particular the 20-inch wheels, the front splitter, the side skirts, the mirrors, the rear diffuser and the engine cover.

Inside, the same material returns for the door sills and the center console. The seats, also made of carbon, are upholstered in Alcantara, while the shift paddles are in the same red as the body.

Ford does not say how many copies will be built of this Ford GT Alan Mann Heritage Edition, but in any case it will not be enough to put a big bag of money on the table to get a copy: just like for any Ford GT The manufacturer determines who gets the honor of buying one…