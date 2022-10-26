“You did your job. Thanks little car! ”. After many rumors, it is up to a moving video on the official Ford Europa News Youtube channel to unequivocally confirm that, for the European car, a long page called Fiesta is closing. In 47 years of life and 7 generations, it has been able to sell over 16 million units and together with Volkswagen Polo, Peugeot 205, Fiat Uno, Renault 5 and Clio represent the backbone of European mass motorization for two decades. A story that began in 1976 and whose term is dictated not only by the slowdown in sales, but above all by the transition process that Ford of Europe is facing towards a mainly electric range.

As sweetly repeated in the video, Ford “puts his Fiesta to sleep” at the moment when the market for segment B compact cars registers the success of Ford Puma, the thirteenth best-selling car ever in the Old Continent, and capable of grab 91,604 contracts in the first 8 months of 2022. The page inevitably turns, therefore, and according to the information gathered by Automotive News, in the historic plant in Cologne, production of the Fiesta will cease from the summer of 2023, giving way to the new assembly line of the first Ford electric car based on a modular Meb platform of Volkswagen origin, as a result of the agreement concluded in 2020 This electric crossover will be followed by a second battery-powered model with a sportier design, in production from 2024 on the same platform. Up to 200,000 electric vehicles per year can be built at the Cologne plant. Ford intends to accelerate the electrification of its range by launching seven battery-powered cars in Europe, including the electric variant of the Puma compact crossover, which will be built at the Craiova factory in Romania. Before Fiesta, however, the S-Max and Ford Galaxy minivans will greet, whose production at the Valencia plant in Spain will end next April.