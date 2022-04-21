The world of cars with three doors it is becoming less and less popular. Manufacturers are abandoning the production of this type of car, obviously in favor of the five doors, more attractive for those with family and friends to carry around. Is it no longer the era of individualism typical of the economic boom, is there no longer the search for the cheapest car for young people? For now it is impossible to answer these questions, but in some time finding a new three-door will be a difficult task. Also Ford Fiestaaccording to reports Automotive Newswill no longer be available in a short time.

The American brand will close the European order list and then will stop producing the three-door version of the popular model. If the timing holds up, this summer the Fiesta production ‘line’ will be entirely dedicated to the five-door. This will apply to both the basic and more expensive versions; and also for the sports ST.

The move can also be read in terms of usable resources. Ford is also moving towards electrification, and in Cologne there will be a sort of production revolution with a new plant dedicated exclusively to electric. Since the three-door version is obviously not enjoying the same success as the five-door, Ford has thought about optimizing the Fiesta line, in order to speed up production by reducing delivery times. We must not forget that in the first two months of the year Fiesta sold about 12,000 models less than in 2021, partly due to the shortage of semiconductors, partly due to a certain variation in customer tastes, increasingly oriented towards crossovers and SUV.

In 2021 Fiesta received the latest makeover for the current generation, which is the seventh (launched in 2016). The model has been on the list substantially since 1976. In Italy the car has always achieved excellent performance over time.