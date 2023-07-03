All confirmed, no second thoughts: in less than a week, Ford Fiesta production will cease definitively. The Blue Oval automaker won’t do no step back: next July 7, in fact, the last two units of the iconic US compact will come off the assembly lines, and in fact they will be the last two ever to be built of this model.

Goodbye to an icon

According to reports from Autocar, the last two Fiestas they will stay with Ford: one of these will become part of the company’s international historic collection, based in the Cologne plant in Germany, where the model was produced, while the second will be destined for the Ford historic collection in the United Kingdom.

Victim of electrification

Ford’s decision to drop the Fiesta from the range was dictated by the company’s need to factory space to produce the Ford Explorer electric SUV. “We have decided to build our first high-volume electric vehicle here in Cologne – he had stated in December last year to the microphones of Autocar Martin Sandergeneral manager of Ford Model E Europe – There comes a point where we need the space to make it, so we’re converting the plant where we make Fiesta into an all-electric vehicle plant. This is the reason why we had to make the decision to stop assembling the Fiesta”.

Not just fiestas

We recall, in this sense, that last June 12 was officially inaugurated the EV center in Cologne, Ford’s first zero-emissions plant. It must be said, for the record, that the Fiesta is only the latest long-standing Ford model to greet the international scene: the process of electrification The large scale that the company is preparing for has already led to the exit of the S-Max and Galaxy last April, and will do the same with Focus in 2025.