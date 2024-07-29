The farewell to the Ford Fiesta has closed an era for the Blue Oval, especially in Europe where in July 2023 the last example of this model to leave the factory represented the end of a very important chapter. However, the automotive world is constantly changing and it is common for decisions and projects to change. For Fiesta, in fact, the farewell could have been just a goodbye since the American brand is thinking of reusing this name for a new electric compact arriving in the years starting from 2026.

The return of Fiesta?

The British magazine Car has in fact anticipated the arrival of a possible electric Ford Fiesta as part of a broader plan of the Blue Oval that would include an offensive in the EV sector thanks to a new range of compact models that will begin to populate our roads in two years. These models will be born on the new platform that the American brand has decided to develop with the help of Alan Clarke, a former Tesla engineer. The idea is to create a line-up to be positioned below more expensive models such as the Capri, the Mach-E and the new Explorer.

New electric models

Ford’s new electric vehicles are designed to be sold globally, with the debut of the first model in the United States and then in Europe. This could be where the successor to the Fiesta could be placed, which in terms of shape could be very different from how we know it today. Marin Gjaja, Chief Operating Officer of Ford, then explained that the new platform will integrate LFP batteries, Lithium-Iron-Phosphate, to reduce costs and that the design will be very distinctive and different from one model to another.