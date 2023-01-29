Ford prepares structural changes in its German plants. The automaker of the blue oval recently said it was willing to hold talks with the representatives of the workers of its production sites in Germany precisely to address the issue together: only a few days ago, in fact, Ford itself announced that the electric transition will require a number of as yet unspecified structural changes, raising fears of job cuts at German plantswhich is why the local unions do not want to waste time to clarify the situation.

As recalled by Reuters, some German union officials announced a few days ago that Ford will decide by the middle of next month how many jobs to cut in Europe, knowing that the production of electric vehicles requires much less manpower than that necessary for the construction of traditional vehicles. Benjamin Gruschka, who is affiliated with the IG Metall union, confirmed during a media briefing in Cologne that the parties will meet soon: no date for the talks has yet been agreed, with Ford yet to provide details. regarding what the restructuring plan announced in Germany will entail. The union represented by Gruschka is ready to deal with it worst case scenario for the Cologne site, with cuts of up to 2,500 jobs in product development and another 700 in administration, but Ford employees are ready to resist to the bitter end in rejecting these measures.

Meanwhile, on the subject of Germany, negotiations continue between Ford and BYD concerning the plant of Saarlouis, the one in which the automaker of the blue oval will build the compact Focus until 2025 and which could soon pass into the hands of the Chinese giant. As reported by the Wall Street Journal in recent days, the negotiation between the parties is still ongoing preliminary phaseand its outcome is not obvious: the executives of the US brand plan to travel to China next week to discuss the potential sale to the Asian counterpart, but a black smoke at the end of the discussions cannot be ruled out.