Ford presented the version for the American police of his F-150 Lightning pickup. The electric vehicle, named the Pro Special Service Vehicle for this variant, will feature durable fabric seats, integrated steel anti-intrusion plates and roof-mounted LED warning lights.

The Blue Oval House has been a supplier to police departments for over 70 years in the United States. Currently, Ford Pro customers include over 12,000 police departments across the country and its vehicle range outweighs other brands. Now it adds up Ford F-150 Lightning Pro SSV, which will guarantee noteworthy acceleration values ​​to law enforcement agencies, as well as a high load capacity and towing capacity. The pickup is designed to handle specialized departmental needs outside of chase situations, such as assistance in the event of an accident, at the crime scene, or the ability to tow other vehicles.

Standard features include a 12-inch digital cluster and 12-inch horizontal-style touchscreen, placed on the central stack, but above all there will be supports for all the equipment necessary for the daily work of the police force, especially in relation to connections. radio. In the box behind the cockpit there will be space for all the tools necessary to support the ‘steering wheels’, such as temporary road signs and toolboxes just to name two inevitable ones. However, due to the absence of the combustion engine, the police will be able to cram additional items into the cargo compartment of the front hood.