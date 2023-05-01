After much waiting for the Brazilian consumer, finally the ford F-150 officially arrives in the country. The large pickup will have the mission to compete in the market with the Ram 1500, in a segment that should receive reinforcement from the Chevrolet Silverado in 2023.

The F-150 lands in the country imported from the United States in two versions: the Lariat, for R$479,990, and the Platinum for R$509,990.

The two versions are driven by the V8 5.0 Coyote engine, powered by gasoline, the same used in the Mustang, but obviously with a configuration aimed at meeting the needs of the pickup truck. But there’s still plenty of power, with 405 horsepower and acceleration from 0 to 100km/h in just 7.1 seconds.

In addition to the engine, the F-150 also features the sports car gearbox, a 10-speed automatic gearbox. The truck has 4×4 traction.



1 of 7

Ford F-150 Platinum pickup truck Photo: Ford Disclosure

2 out of 7

Ford F-150 Platinum pickup truck Photo: Ford Disclosure

3 out of 7

Ford F-150 Platinum pickup truck Photo: Ford Disclosure

4 out of 7

Ford F-150 Platinum pickup truck

5 out of 7

Ford F-150 Platinum pickup dashboard Photo: Ford Disclosure

6 out of 7

Interior space of the Ford F-150 Platinum pickup Photo: Ford Disclosure

7 out of 7

Ford F-150 Platinum pickup V8 engine Photo: Ford Disclosure

Equipment

The Ford F-150 comes packed with equipment already in its Lariat version, such as a panoramic sunroof; 20-inch alloy wheels; electric adjustments and memory for front seats, pedals and mirrors; eight airbags; track maintenance and centering assistant; automatic braking with pedestrian detection; instrument panel with 12-inch digital screen; multimedia system with 12-inch screen with wireless connectivity with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and tailgate with electric opening and closing.

The Platinum version still has electric side steps; sound system with 18 speakers and seats with premium stitching and the version’s logo.