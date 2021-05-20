The Ford F-150, America’s best-selling truck for 44 years, now has the Lightning, the oval brand’s first electric pickup capable of powering a home.

The F-150 Lightning offers 563 horsepower and 1,050 Nm of torque, the greatest force this truck has ever delivered in its history.

The day before, US President Joe Biden visited the Ford plant and got behind the wheel of the new pickup.

The Ford F-150 Lightning will have two engines and will have 4×4 traction.

Ford assures that in its “extended range” versions, this truck is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km / h in a time of around the 4 seconds.

This truck comes standard Powered by two engines and with 4×4 traction. Ford ensures durability and capacity, also thanks to a high-strength aluminum alloy frame military grade.

The version with standard battery will offer a maximum autonomy of 368 kilometers, while the extended range variant will reach the 480 kilometers with full charge.

The entry price for the Ford F-150 Lightning in the US will be $ 39,974, not counting state aid.

Ford announced that this pickup can get an average range of 30 miles per hour plugged in, fully charging the extended range version from 15% to 100% percent in about 8 hours.

It has independent rear suspension and can carry close to tonne load and tow more than 4,500 kilos.

The F-150 Lightning will be manufactured in a new plant that Ford built inside the Rouge Center, the historic factory that the brand has on the outskirts of Dearborn, in Michigan.

Inside, the Ford F-150 Lightning will have a 15.5-inch touch screen.

The company has already advanced the price it will have when it goes on sale next year. The entry-level model, oriented exclusively to work, will start in US $ 39,974, while the XLT version will start at $ 52,974.

These values ​​do not include federal or state tax credit aid, a benefit that appears in the United States for electric vehicles. With only US $ 100 you can reserve a unit.

State of the art technology

The oval brand announced that this truck will feature the Co-Pilot 360 hands-free driving system, a technology that allows you to take your hands off the wheel on more than 160,000 kilometers of routes in the US and Canada.

The cargo box of the Ford F-150 Lightning will allow you to connect different power tools.

To this is added the option to make updates and wireless mode software enhancements, as offered by Tesla for its models.

This truck will also include on-board scales, which sensors use to estimate payload and alert customers how much they are hauling.

With this information, and given that the load can affect the autonomy, it will be possible to know precisely what will be the range that it will have with a certain load.

The Ford F-150 Lightning will have a cargo capacity close to a ton.

Inside this Ford truck stands out a touch screen of 15.5 inch which, according to Ford, was “designed to suit driver behavior.”

It offers the latest evolution of the brand’s connectivity and employs voice command control, cloud-connected navigation, and wireless access to Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and built-in apps like Amazon’s Alexa.

The F-150 Lightning is available with a system called Intelligent Backup Power, which turns the truck into a power source for a home.

In its trunk, the Ford F-150 Lightning will have a cargo area of ​​400 liters, equivalent to a large trunk.

With the ability to discharge 9.6 kilowatts of energy, the pickup can keep the lights on during a blackout while providing safety by powering appliances, security systems, and other electrical devices.

And the supply activates automatically if the power outage occurs when the van is connected to the home charging station offered by the brand.

According to company calculations, based on an average usage of 30kWh per day, the F-150 Lightning with Extended Range Battery provides power throughout the home for up to three days, or up to 10 days if energy is rationed.

The nose of the Ford F-150 Lightning will be distinguished by its line of LED lights.

But the van can also be used to power homes during high cost energy peak hours while take advantage of nightly rates inexpensive to charge the vehicle.

In addition, with the charging stations offered by the company, customers will also have the opportunity to install solar energy in your home, allowing you to power your home with clean energy and charge your F-150 Lightning with energy from the sun.

That power from the truck can also be used to feed tools or electrical devices outside the home, a more than logical option for a work vehicle.

The range of the Ford F-150 Lightning will have exclusive versions of work and others intended for recreation.

One of the most striking features of this vehicle is its front trunk. Since the electric motor is more compact and takes fewer parts than a combustion one, it can offer an extra load space.

Under the hood it has a space of 400 liters of volume and 181 kilos of payload, enough to store two carry-on bags and a medium bag or two sets of golf clubs.