Ford F-150 Lightning review: The American Revolution is here

Come on, don’t chuckle so cynically. Of course we know that this is an oversized, resource and energy consuming way to move around. This is an electric car that goes completely against what we consider ‘climate responsible’ or ‘future-oriented’ in Europe.

But for those who don’t come that often or never watch TV: in the United States, a country more than twice the size of the EU with 330 million people, things work a little differently than here. If you go shopping there, you’ll come back with a supply of provisions that can feed your entire village.

When you go on holiday, you drag your car behind your camping house instead of the other way around. And if you have a ‘boat for the hobby’, it’s the size of your house and you don’t turn your hand around for a ride of a few hundred kilometers to the nearest pleasure lake. You will not save that with your Peugeot 2008.

In America everything is a few factors bigger, heavier or further away. And so it is not surprising that the Ford F-150 is the best-selling vehicle in the country. For decades. Ford puts away between three-quarters and one million each year, closely followed by competitors from General Motors and Stellantis.

A step in the green direction

The most popular ‘ordinary’ passenger car does not sell half as well. And so you can rightly ask yourself where you will achieve the most emission gains in the US: with Nissan Leafs or with huge electric trucks. Look at the big picture, climate and environmental freaks, and cheer on this F-150 Lightning; because he could well initiate a turnaround of significance.

The Lightning was originally, in the 1990s, a celebrated lightning-fast F-150 with a supercharged V8. Now they are using the name again for the first electric pick-up that focuses directly on John with the cap. Not the Rivian’s Silicon Valley-esque gadgetry, not the Chevy Silverado EV’s “look at me different” or that expensive, gaudy Hummer.

The Ford F-150 Lightning demands adaptability

No, just a pick-up, but electric. If there’s anything to win over the hard-working, red-meat-eating, principled American, it’s this. And that this is already partly successful, is evident from the sales figures: due to the high demand, you can no longer order the new F-150 Lightning for this model year.

The crew cab body and cargo bed are straight off the F-150 that so many people already have in their driveways. The styling differs in details, such as the closed grille and the large continuous light strips on the nose and tailgate, but otherwise it is a feast of recognition. An important piece of guidance for those who already find the transition to an EV exciting.

Ford cheated on Tesla and decided to give a wacky name to one of the Lightning’s attention grabbers: the Mega Power Frunk. In other words, the spacious storage space behind the front cover, which opens electrically and also reveals a panel with various plug connections for your air pump or mobile barbecue. In the cargo box you will find another panel, but then more extensive.

Of course, all connections (except the USBs) are intended for US plugs, including the three-phase power, but there is bound to be something to fix with converters – in the short day of driving the Lightning, we didn’t get around to trying it.

The handling of the Ford F-150 Lightning

Because driving, that is a special experience. Those who are familiar with a conventional pick-up of this size – and there are still quite a few people in the Netherlands and Belgium – will initially notice nothing strange.

Getting in is like climbing upstairs, dropping yourself into an armchair and feeling like you’re in a ballroom, with church-like headroom and a backseat that’s so far away you couldn’t even take away your quarreling kids’ toys.

In front of you you see some bronze accents and the large upright infotainment screen from the Mustang Mach-E. But when you start it up and expect the calming gibberish of a hefty eight-cylinder from two tailpipes, the quiet wake up call.

You will see the word ‘READY’ in the counter screen, something about a range, and two temperature gauges: for the batteries and the electric motors. You put the gear lever in D and crawl from your spot as if you were sneaking away from your childhood home.

The Ford F-150 is a crowd pleaser

People on terraces are amazed. Where an approaching pick-up silhouette normally means that the gardener’s son from further on will rumble past again with his Ram, they now see the Lightning rolling by in peace and quiet.

We notice it ourselves: we feel less embarrassed, less burdened than usual behind the wheel of such a truck on narrow cobblestone streets. Yes, we still have an inappropriately large presence, but we move cleaner than a Polo. That somehow feels pretty good.

The Lightning is, of course, we would almost say, completely effortless to drive. The seating position, with adjustable steering wheel and pedals, is excellent, as is the overview – such an angular body has its advantages.

The steering still has a surprising amount of weight, although you always take corners a bit on the gamble, and braking is excellent for such a colossus. Unfortunately, you cannot control the degree of regeneration yourself. We would have liked to see that, but the intended clientele may not be interested in it at all.

The specifications of the Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat Extended Range

The Lightning’s two e-motors choose their own power distribution and deliver considerably more torque than the petrol versions: 1,050 Nm. Depending on the battery size, the power is 458 or 587 hp; ours has the latter. It goes from 0 to 100 in just over 4 seconds – you can hear and feel its pained all-seasons scramble for grip – and tops out at 112 mph.

Farmer Clyde in Nebraska has never seen anything like it before, and we too are pretty perplexed. With an automobile giant of 3,000 kilos without a sound, blasting from your place at such an emergency pace, that is nothing short of sensational.

At speed, the Lightning is surprisingly quiet, especially for a moving apartment building. A big difference with the regular F-150 is that it no longer has a rigid rear axle. Not necessary, after all, if there is an engine between the wheels.

The strengths of this version of the Ford F-150

This makes a big difference in chassis comfort: where bumps and ridges sometimes make the traditional truck buck and bounce (assuming you don’t have the Raptor, with its struts like lampposts), it flows over it, so to speak. There is still some shuddering and vibration on cobblestones and other rough surfaces, but that is typical for a heavy pick-up on a ladder chassis.

This F-150 is the Lariat trim, the second highest, priced at just over $74,000 in the US. That price list starts with the Pro, the work truck for about 50 grand, and ends with the Platinum for just under a dollar ton. The latter is decorated extra luxuriously, but we would not know what is still missing here.

Electric seats with heating and ventilation, extensive infotainment, B&O audio, driver aids (which even work fine on our narrow lanes) – it’s all there. However, the finish is… not what we are used to here.

The electrically retractable poker (so that you can turn the center console into a table) sounds like it will get stuck creaking after going up and down three times, the loading hatches in the sides are clumsy and the panel in front of the speaker on the dashboard is already starting to undulate and distort.

And practical too

Options worth considering are the larger 131 kWh battery (98 kWh is standard) that boosts the stated range according to the EPA measurement method from 370 to 515 kilometers, and the trailer package that helps you hitch up and reverse.

It’s a pity that the satellite radio, navigation and fully self-driving functions (for certain highways in North America) don’t work here, but if Ford were to officially introduce the F-150 Lightning in Europe – that seems not to be ruled out – it will probably come good.

The final verdict of the Ford F-150 Lariat Extended Range

However, something else plays a role if you want to drive it on a Dutch license plate (which many people will want if in 2025 commercial vehicles with combustion engines suddenly have to pay BPM). For example, the Lightning can take more than 900 kilos in its cargo box; but since he is already so heavy, you can forget that with a B driving license.