The MY2022 production of Ford F-150 Lightning has yet to begin, but the carmaker of the Blue Oval has announced that all the units planned for assembly have already been sold. It took less than six months after the opening of orders for Ford’s first 100% electric pickup to see the model go. sold-out: nearly 200,000 bookings the US manufacturer has received for its battery-powered pickup, with entry-level versions of the model being the first to be ordered.

Ford, which will officially launch the new F-150 Lightning tomorrow, intends to build all the MY2022 units that have been ordered by the end of spring, before moving production to MY2023 in the fall. Recall that just a few months ago the US company announced that within a couple of years it would substantially triple the global production capacity of its electric pick-up, with the aim of building up to 600,000 electric vehicles per year: an effort truly remarkable towards one of the most important transitions in the history of the industry. “With nearly 200,000 bookings, our teams are working hard and creatively to break production constraints and bring more F-150 Lightning units into the hands of our customers. – said at the time Kumar Galhotra, executive of Ford – The reality is clear: people are ready for a fully electric F-150 and Ford is doing everything to recalibrate its operations and increase production capacity“.