from the newsroomi

from the newsroom https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/

5/18/2023 – 5:19 pm

Share



Ford has extended the registration deadline for the 2023 Internship Program, which offers more than 80 vacancies for black university students in different areas of the company. Applicants now have until May 21 to sign up here.

This is the company’s first 100% affirmative internship process, as part of its actions to promote diversity, equity and inclusion. Those selected will be admitted in July 2023.

+7 free courses for marketers

Ford’s 2023 Affirmative Internship Program is open to students from the cities of Salvador and Camaçari (BA), and from Tatuí and São Paulo (SP), in the penultimate or last year of graduation, in the Humanities or Exact Sciences. It is desirable that candidates have an intermediate level of English. The internship will be done in a hybrid format, with attendance from one to three times a week at the office in each location.

In addition to the hybrid internship model, the benefits package includes an internship grant, meal allowances, mobility and connectivity, life insurance, gympass/totalpass, paid recess, birthday leave, access to the English development platform, discount on the purchase of 0 km Ford vehicles, vaccination campaigns, SESC partnership, Personal Guidance Program (including psychological, financial, legal and social) and Dr. AON (telemedicine in health).























