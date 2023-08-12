The electric SUV of the American company has been postponed to the summer of 2024. The reason for the delay is due to the release of the new European safety standard on batteries, which requires vehicles to be subjected to a new test cycle in order to be adopted

Emiliano Ragoni





The debut of the Ford Explorer has been postponed for a few months. To report the news are colleagues from Truck which speak of a delay of several months (we are talking about the summer of 2024) due to the entry into force of the new battery legislation. Specifically, it is the UN 100.3 regulation, which concerns the safety certification of electric vehicle batteries, introducing new conformity tests for EVs sold in Europe. The Explorer will now undergo these new tests to ensure compliance with the new regulations.

In a statement sent to Truck, Ford said: "We are thrilled to bring the electric Explorer to our customers in Europe, the first electric passenger vehicle to be produced at our new Ford Cologne Electric Vehicle Center. Ford is adopting the upcoming technical standard for electric vehicles (regulation UN 100.3) because it is consistent with our internal philosophy of providing safe and high-quality vehicles to customers around the world. This means that the new Explorer will be delivered to customers in the summer of 2024".

The Explorer is the first of two electric vehicles from Ford to use a platform and batteries supplied by the Volkswagen Group. Volkswagen has declared ad Truck that they have no plans to withdraw any cars from sale in light of the new regulations. This is the note released by the German manufacturer: "In parallel with Ford, Volkswagen will begin to adapt battery technology in Europe and will gradually convert the group's models to the new standard".

the technical specifications — With a length of 446 cm, it will fit into a market segment already occupied by Volkswagen ID.4, Renault Megane E-Tech, Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Tesla Model Y. The technical specifications in detail have not been disclosed, however, by virtue of the relationship with the Volkswagen ID.4, a 77 kWh battery and powers between 200 and 300 HP are expected depending on the version. Two trim levels: Explorer and Explorer Premium.