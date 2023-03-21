Unveiled in preview Ford Explorer EV, the new electric SUV from the Blue Oval that will serve the American automaker to push its electric offensive particularly in the Old Continent. The stars and stripes brand thus chooses a historic name to introduce a new model born on the Volkswagen MEB platform, a medium-sized car that will offer space on board with room for up to 5 passengers and which also arises from the experience shared between VW and the American company, with the new battery-powered Sport Utility which will have similar dimensions to the ID.4 but its own personality.

State-of-the-art design and technologies

The new Ford Explorer EV will be built in Germany in Cologne and will feature a new all-digital experience and modern design. Alongside the innovations will also be guaranteed the versatility, with the possibility of having 470 liters available as load capacity. The new electric SUV from the Blue Oval will have a cutting-edge powertrain, with the possibility of quickly recharge from 10 to 80% in just 25 minutes and to access, within the next year, 500,000 charging points throughout Europe. The futuristic exterior styling, where we find the shield-shaped front replacing the ranking grille, is combined with an ultra-modern interior with premium materials and features such as sculpted sports seats and a sophisticated soundbar more typical of revolutionary concept cars than family vehicles. Amenities include a large mobile touchscreen powered by SYNC Move 2 and a fully connected infotainment system with audio tailored for the interior, wireless app integration and advanced driver assistance technology. The MegaConsole was then created between the seats, a 17-litre space that can accommodate a 15″ laptop.

Two versions for Ford Explorer EV

The SYNC Move 2 infotainment system can be accessed via a 15-inch mobile touchscreen which can slide smoothly up and down to suit the driver and conceals a private storage space for valuables. Also standard are the slots for wireless charging of smartphones and the possibility of mirroring for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Ford Explorer comes standard with heated front seats and heated steering wheel, massaging driver’s seat and dual-zone climate control. The tailgate opens with hands-free technology, allowing owners to access the trunk comfortably even without using the appropriate button. Driver assistance and safety systems will include Assisted Lane Change 3 for smooth and safe lane changes at the push of a turn signal and Clear Exit Assist 3 which provides warnings of approaching cyclists before opening the doors in a intense traffic. Ford Explorer EV will be available in rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive variants and in two body styles, Explorer and Explorer Premium. The first deliveries will already take place by the end of the year, with prices under 45,000 euros and the possibility of ordering the new electric SUV of the Blue Oval already open with potential customers who will be able to choose between the colors Vibrant Blue My Mind, Frozen White, Magnetic Grey, Agate Black and Lucid Red.