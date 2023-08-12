The debut of the 100% electric heir of Ford Explorer. The battery-powered version of the Blue Oval automaker’s SUV won’t hit production lines before middle of next year: should have entered the Cologne plant in Germany in the coming weeks, replacing Fiesta whose assembly operations are nearing completion. But that won’t be the case.

Ford’s reasons

“We are thrilled to deliver the new electric Explorer to our customers in Europe, it will be the first of its kind we will build at our new Ford Cologne Electric Vehicle Center – explained the US company to Autocar – We are adopting the technical standards coming soon for electric vehicles (UN regulation 100.3) because they are consistent with our internal philosophy of providing safe and high quality vehicles to customers around the world. This means that the new Explorer will be delivered to customers during the summer of next year”.

New safety standards

What is this UN Regulation 100.3 that Ford refers to in its statement? It actually consists of battery safety certification for electric vehicles through the introduction of a new set of compliance tests for vehicles sold in Europe. And indeed the new electric Explorer it will be now subjected to these new tests to ensure that it complies with the new regulations: the workers at the Cologne plant have already been informed of the delays that will occur as a result of this.

VW’s behavior

We know the new Explorer is the first of two Ford electric vehicles to use one platform and batteries provided by the Volkswagen Group. Just the latter, again to Autocar, let it be known that he had no intention of remove your own templates from the market despite the introduction of new regulations. “In parallel with Ford, we will begin to adapt our battery technology in Europe and gradually convert the Group’s models to the new standards”it is read.