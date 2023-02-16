The process of cutting jobs by Ford it may not have reached its peak yet. In fact, the blue oval carmaker needs to further reduce costs after the 2022 balance sheet was anything but positive: the group’s number one himself, Jim Farley, had recently expressed his dissatisfaction with the company results, which spoke of a loss of about 2 billion dollars, mainly caused by supply chain problems and, precisely, by costs too high.

“We need 25% more engineers to achieve the same results as our competitors, e we cannot afford to be so inefficient“Farley commented on the “Cars & Culture” radio show with Jason Stein on SiriusXM. Translated: same result, with 25% more effort. The CEO of the US company has implied that further job cuts are on the table. Not only that: there would also be the possibility of reducing the bonuses for hundreds of top executives in an attempt to cut costs. Ford will in fact be forced to revise its targets in this sense: the company had previously pledged to cut costs by 3 billion dollars by 2025, but it will inevitably have to do so in an amount considerably higher, as also confirmed by CFO John Lawler. Returning to Farley, the forecasts of earnings in view of 2023 according to the Ford CEO range between 9 and 11 billion dollars.

“We should have done much betterwe left about 2 billion profits on the table that were under our control, we will try to get back on track with performance – Ford’s number one said a few weeks ago, commenting on the 2022 results – I’m excited about what awaits us in 2023, it will be a fundamental year for us. We have clear ambitions with the ‘Ford+’ plan, a strong team to drive it forward and an excellent product range combined with an ever improving customer experience.”