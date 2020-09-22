Ford Motor Company has finally launched the new Endeavor Sport variant in the Indian market. Ford’s new Endeavor Sport variant is based on the Titanium + 4 × 4 trim. The new Ford Endeavor Sport is priced at Rs. 35.10 lakh ex-showroom in Delhi. The new model comes with blacked out elements, which gives the sporty look to this SUV. The Ford Endeavor Sport will be the new top-trim variant in the Endeavor’s line-up.If you talk about styling change, the Ford Endeavor Sport has smoked finished headlamps and blackened skid plate. Instead of the regular model’s three-slat chrome grille, the Sport variant has a glossy black finished grille with a honeycomb pattern. Chrome detailing has been darkened to give the SUV a sporty profile. Darken theme is given on the side profile. Alloy wheels, roof rails and outdoor rear view mirrors are finished in black.

Also Read- ‘New’ TVS Apache Bike Launch, Learn Price and Features

New Indoor Sport look great

Ford Endeavor Sport has come in 3 color variants

The SUV’s tailgate features a new sport badge. The new Ford Endeavor Sport variant comes in Absolute Black, Diamond White and Diffused Silver in 3 color variants. Changes are limited to exteriors only, as a dual-tone scheme is introduced within the cabin. Talking about the features, the Endeavor Sport gets powered front seats, 8 inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, cruise control, 8-electrically adjustable driver and front passenger seats.

Also read- Honda’s new powerful scooter coming, learn its details

Many safety features with 7 airbags.

Apart from this, the SUV has features such as hands free tailgate opening, panoramic sunroof, hands free parking, Ford’s Terrain Management System. For safety and security, the SUV has features such as 7 airbags, electronic stability control, traction control, hill launch. The new Ford Endeavor has a 2.0-liter diesel engine, which generates power of 170PS and peak torque of 420Nm.