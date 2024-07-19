Electrification? Yes, but not total and above all not immediate. Ford has set the stakes for the decarbonization process of its European range, and it has done so by admitting that the plan to become a fully electric car manufacturer in the Old Continent by 2030 is too ambitious: for this reason, the American company will not only add a series of hybrid models to its electric models, but will also continue to sell internal combustion engine cars within the next six years.

Electrification by degrees

Word of Marin Gjaja, chief operating officer of Ford’s Model E electrification division, who cited to Autocar two fundamental factors, both linked to uncertainty, that led to this decision: the first concerns the request for electric vehicles, still wavering, the second one instead legislation that exists in the world. “I don’t think we’ll be able to give our best until our customers decide to all agree, and that’s is proceeding at different rates around the world“Gjaja explained.

Electric range

Regarding the decision to have a fully electric range by 2030 in Europe, Gjaja said: “I think customers have made us understand that this is too ambitious a plan, that’s what I would say. And I think everyone in the industry they found out the hard way possible. And I would also say that reality can make you change your plans“. Translation: According to Gjaja, becoming a fully electric brand by 2030 does not seem to be a good choice for Ford, nor for its customers.

The Ford Strategy

This obviously does not mean that the electrification process will be abandoned: Ford has recently revealed the new Capri as its third electric car for Europe after the Mustang Mach-E and Explorer SUV, and has already said it will introduce electric versions of the Puma and Tourneo Courier next year. What’s more, the Focus will join the Fiesta on the list of retired modelsleaving the Tourneo, Mustang, Puma and Kuga as the brand’s only combustion-engined cars on sale. The key concept is freedom of choice for consumers, of course when it comes to powertrains.