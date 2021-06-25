Among the few manufacturers that have followed, at least in the engine field, a philosophy of reducing displacements in the face of greater efficiency is the Ford with i engines of the family Ecoboost which, trying to translate into the beautiful language of Dante, should mean ecologically supercharged or ecotourbo if you like it more. Alla Ecoboost familya large number of engines with displacements belong to the world from 1 to 3.5 liters and fractionation from 3 to 6 cylinders. In common they have the function of reaching high powers with smaller displacements and drastically reducing consumption and emissions.

EcoBoost engine how it works

Ford insures the 25% power more for the same consumption! On the Italian range of Ford the most interesting EcoBoost engines are 3: i 3 cylinders of 1 and 1.5 liters and the 4 cylinders 2.3 liters.

Ford EcoBoost 1,000 3-cylinder turbo engine with 85, 100, 125 and 140 hp

The engine 3 cylinder 1.000 cc EcoBoost is part of the Ford powertrain subfamily named Fox and, knowing its characteristics, we understand that this small unit got its nickname precisely from the fact that it is a scooter as smart as a fox.

Available in two versions respectively from 85, 100, 125 and 140 hp (with maximum torque values ​​from 170 to 210 Nm), it is a really nice concentrate of intelligent ideas, so much so that it won the award for 6 consecutive years as best engine under 1,000 cc.

Ford EcoBoost 1.0 3-cylinder engine

For example, not many people know that the warm-up phase after a cold start, is the one in which the engine runs with a deliberately greasy carburetion and tends to generate a higher emissions of unburnt pollutants. To accelerate the “warm up” by 50%, this is the technical term, a cast iron base, which heats much faster thanaluminum, with the size of an A4 sheet as the head plane surface. The bore and stroke measurements are 71.9 × 82mm, the compression ratio is 10: 1.

Ford Ecoboost engine

On the Ecoboost engine Ford to obtain the same performance as a petrol engine with displacement comparable to a aspirated from 1.6 to 1.8 liters a series of very ingenious solutions have been adopted, such as the optimization of the organic and consequent yield reduction of friction (the pistons are equipped with a particular coating to improve smoothness); a small low inertia turbocharger, capable of exceeding 200,000 g / m; multiple high pressure direct injection for better atomization and combustion; double overhead camshaft distribution and 4 valves per cylinder, with independent variable valve timing between intake and exhaust to optimize performance at every rotation speed.

Ford 1.0 eEcoboost engine compartment

Variable displacement oil pump; timing belt in oil bath (lasts for the entire useful life of the engine); split head / crankcase cooling circuit; exhaust manifold integrated in the head for a better adiabatic efficiency e greater efficiency anti-pollution systems; flywheel with eccentric mass to reduce vibrations without the need (and without power absorption) of the countershaft.

Ford EcoBoost 1.000 Fox Technical FEATURES

Displacement 999

Number of cylinders 3

Max power from 85 to 140 HP

Max torque from 170 to 210 Nm

Endothermic versions – endothermic mild hybrid

Power from 125 to 155 HP

Max torque from 210 to 240 Nm

Ford EcoBoost Dragon 1500 cc 3 cylinder 200 HP engine

Conceptually derived from the Fox 1.000, the 1,500 cc Dragon is the declension sportier of the 3-cylinder EcoBoost. According to Ford technicians, the unit displacement of 500 cc is the one capable of ensuring maximum efficiency in an endothermic engine of this type and for this reason it is used on cars from sporty look.

Ford Ecoboost 1.5-liter 3-cylinder Dragon engine

The smallest takes advantage of basic components such as the low inertia turbocharger, integrated exhaust manifold, but employs an aluminum crankcase and the double injection system: direct at low revs, indirect at highs to obtain more power.

VIDEO Ford Puma ST with 200 HP 1.5 Ecoboost engine

To all this is added the function of automatic deactivation of a cylinder in certain situations to reduce consumption and emissions. The base, unlike the 1.000, is in aluminum. This little gem, which equips the terrible and lightning fast Ford Fiesta ST, delivers a maximum power of 200 hp with a torque of 290 Nm.

Ford EcoBoost Dragon 1,500 TECHNICAL CHARACTERISTICS

Displacement 1,497 cc

Number of cylinders 3

Max power 150, 182 and 200 HP

Max torque from 240 to 290 Nm

Endothermic versions

Ford Ecoboost 2,300 engine with 280, 310 and 350 hp on Mustang and Focus

This Ecoboost 2,300 engine has in common the aluminum crankcase of the engine Mazda L but it uses Ford-level technology cylinder head, phase variator and injection system. The base engine is the Ecoboost 2.000 Gen2 on which it is the stroke has been increased from 83.1 to 94 mm. The monobloc employs larger cooling areas and oil passages, with sprayers for the cylinders, and structural reinforcements in the area of ​​the bench supports.

Intended for sports cars, such as the Mustang, Focus RS is ST with powers from 280, 310 and 350 hp, this engine has always shone for power and reliability (even if, in the most performing versions, no one on the braked test bench has ever seen all the declared horsepower …).

Ford EcoBoost 2.3 engine used on Mustang and Focus ST

Among its peculiarities we can include a forged 4340 steel crankshaft on 4 supports and 8 counterweights, steel connecting rods (shorter than 2,000 to maintain the height of the crankcase unchanged), high-strength pistons with anti-friction treatment and hollow band reinforced steel, twin scroll turbocharger.

The bore and stroke measurements are 87.5 × 94 mm. There is also a less buoyant 250hp 2-liter version with bore and stroke measurements. The turbocharger is of the type twin scroll IWG. The anti-vibration countershaft is present.

VIDEO Ford Focus ST with 280 HP 2.3 Ecoboost engine

There oil Cup it was fittingly increased and redesigned to always guarantee correct draft. On the cylinder head there are two camshafts with timing and lift wider than 2,000, coupled to the Ford independent dual phase shifter (Ti-VCT). The valves are 32.5 mm for the intake and 30 mm for the exhaust, combined with seats in special steel. The oversized intake manifold is made of plastic, while the exhaust manifold is also cast in the head in this case. The compression ratio is 9.5: 1 online with that of the latest generation direct injection engines.

Ford EcoBoost 2,300 TECHNICAL CHARACTERISTICS

Displacement 2,261 cc

Number of cylinders 4

Max power 280, 310 and 350 hp

Max torque from 415 to 440 Nm

Endothermic versions

Ford Focus ST 2.3 Ecoboost 280 HP engine compartment

Motor Ford EcoBoost four-cylinder 1.5 Sigma

The Ford Ecoboost family has expanded with four-cylinder versions 1.5 (from 120 to 159 hp and up to 240 Nm) and 2.0 (from 160 to 250 hp and up to 360 Nm of maximum torque) named Sigma. In the United States a V6 of 2,700 and 3,500 cm³, with two injectors per cylinder (one direct and one indirect) and two turbos.

Ford GT with 3.5 V6 EcoBoost biturbo engine

The larger displacement engine boasts 375 CV (450 CV in the version Raptor). Finally, on the supercar Ford GT an enhanced version of the 3.5 V6 EcoBoost biturbo, made entirely of aluminum, by ben 656 CV.

Main mechanical characteristics of Ford Ecoboost engines

small low inertia turbocharger , capable of exceeding 200,000 g / m;

, capable of exceeding 200,000 g / m; direct injection at high pressure that introduces very small droplets, in several phases, decisively increasing the combustion efficiency;

at high pressure that introduces very small droplets, in several phases, decisively increasing the combustion efficiency; double shaft head with four valves per cylinder with variable valve timing , which allows to control the crossing phases (simultaneous opening of the intake and exhaust) and obtain an optimal washing;

with four valves per cylinder , which allows to control the crossing phases (simultaneous opening of the intake and exhaust) and obtain an optimal washing; system of variable flow lubrication;

oil bath timing belt , which lasts as long as the engine itself.

, which lasts as long as the engine itself. double cooling circuit split between head and block

exhaust manifold integrated in the head , which allows a more prompt operation of the turbocharger and a better efficiency of the anti-pollution systems.

, which allows a more prompt operation of the turbocharger and a better efficiency of the anti-pollution systems. eccentric mass flywheel with vibration damper function with balancer function (there is no balancing counter-shaft)

Ford EcoBoost hybrid mild-hybrid MHEV engines

The EcoBoost engines have also been evolved through thehybridization with electric ones to increase the power of the petrol engine 1.0 Ecoboost. It is a technology mild hybrid, in which an electric motor takes the place of the conventional alternator with the function of accumulate energy to be returned in some phases of use of the car.

Ford EcoBoost Hybrid mild-hybrid engine diagram

This motor generator, in fact, it is connected to the thermal engine via a belt, which allows the energy recovery in the deceleration phase and the accumulation of the same inside a 48 volt lithium ion battery.

VIDEO Ford Puma with EcoBoost Hybrid engine

Thanks to a larger turbocharger, which does not result in an increase in the turbo-lag, the maximum power reaches 155 hp and the engine torque 240 Nm, values ​​up to a few years ago in line with those of a good aspirated 2-liter. A mild hybrid version from 125 hp.

Ford Ecoboost engine photo

The complete article on the operation of Ford Ecoboost engines can be found in the magazine PROCESS No. 268 orderable online.

Magazine ELABORARE n.268 with the article on Ford EcoBoost engines

