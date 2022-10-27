You really don’t have to have a degree in higher science to see that electric power for delivery vans is an excellent idea. Check it out: it’s quiet when it’s driving through the city and doesn’t cause any extra pollution when the engine is kept running during the delivery.

An electric van is smooth to drive and easy to operate, has plenty of torque to deliver, is cheaper to run and maintain than the average diesel, and slip into low-emission zones like a particle-avoiding ninja. And at the end of the day, it returns to the depot, where it can be easily and cheaply topped up overnight.

Not the first of its kind

Before this new Ford E-Transit came, other electric vans were already available. But they often have a range of less than 150 kilometers and usually have high purchase prices. That means that while you have cheaper operating costs, you lose convenience and work time and can only deploy your vans in a limited radius.

The period after which something like this will pay for itself is possibly more than long. Ford’s new E-Transit tackles (the majority of) those problems immediately. First of all, you can buy it for a decent amount. No, it is not really cheap, but for this price the total costs over a certain period are more manageable.

The range of the Ford E-Transit

Second, you can configure it like any other Transit: a combination of three lengths and two heights, different load capacities, more or less seats and even a cabin on a bare chassis behind which you can mount all the specialist creations you can imagine.

Even better, the Ford E-Transit has a decent WLTP range of up to 317 kilometers (depending on version) thanks to a 68 kWh battery. That’s barely achievable in the real world, especially with a full charge, but it’s still twice as much as some of the other e-vans we’ve tried claim.

The interior of the Transit

And it is also much nicer to drive than its competitors. With independent heavy duty rear suspension and the engine in the back, close to the rear axle (it’s rear-wheel drive), its handling is more confidence-inspiring than you’d expect from a work van, with or without a load.

The interior is robust but richly equipped, including the 12-inch touchscreen from the Mach-E and many passenger car-worthy tricks, such as advanced driver assistance systems, bird’s eye view cameras, parking sensors and even Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. You can preheat the cabin on cold days via an app on the phone, and there are three onboard driving modes (no, not Sport mode, but Normal, Eco and Slippery) to tailor the handling to your needs or the conditions.

The final verdict of Ford E-Transit L2H2 350

The new E-Transit is quiet, smooth enough and brilliantly easy to drive, making for happy employees. If you have more than five on the road, you can use Ford’s Telematics app to understand and improve the productivity and effectiveness of your fleet – highly efficient and green. No, if this isn’t a successful work van, we don’t know what is.

Specifications Ford E-Transit L2H2 350 (2022)

Engine

1 electric motor

184 hp

430 Nm

68 kWh (battery)

Drive

rear wheels

stepless

Performance

0-100 km/h nb

top nb

Consumption (average)

26.3 kWh/100 km A label

Range (statement)

258 km (WLTP)

Charging time

8 hours at 11 kW

34 min at 115 kW (15-80%)

Dimensions

5,531 x 2,059 x

2,534 mm (lxwxh)

3,300mm (wheelbase)

2,485 kg

9.5 m3 (load volume)

Prices

€ 49,050 (NL) – excl. call.

€ 49,135 (B) – excl. call.