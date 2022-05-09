Ford’s electric range of commercial vehicles expands with the Custom variant of the new E-Transit. Supported by Ford Pro, a complete ecosystem of software and customer services, the new 100% electric vehicle developed by the carmaker of the Blue Oval ensures a personalized customer experience, with the aim of maximizing productivity: it is the first of four battery-powered models which Ford Pro has promised to introduce by 2024. Production of the new Ford E-Transit Custom is scheduled to commence in 2023 at the Ford Otosan plant in Kocaeli, Turkey.

We are talking about a model designed from scratch, which to integrate perfectly into the ecosystem of solutions offered to improve productivity by helping to add value to customers will be supported by the complete range of Ford Pro servicesfrom software to recharging, through assistance to financing solutions, through a single complete platform, capable of helping to increase uptime and reduce operating costs. “This is a turning point for commercial vehicle customers in Europe and another, significant concrete step that underlines the ambitions of the Ford Pro brand. – said Hans Schep, General Manager Ford Pro Europe – Supported by Ford Pro’s unique service platform with the goal of increase productivity, the best-selling van in Europe has just become 100% electric and this will help guarantee European corporate fleets benefits in operational terms ”.

There are not many specifications announced to date by Ford, except that the 100% electric architecture of E-Transit Custom guarantees a driving range up to 380 km, fast charging in direct current and maximum towing capacity. From an aesthetic point of view, the new 100% electric vehicle of the Blue Oval is characterized by balanced proportions, a distinctive style and a full LED lighting systemAll features with which, according to Ford, the model will set a new benchmark in the one-ton segment in terms of design. Further details on the new E-Transit Custom will be released next September.