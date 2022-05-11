The Electric Ford Transit doubles with the arrival of the new E-Transit Custom All-Electric. It is the first of four 100% electric commercial vehicles that Ford Pro will introduce by 2024. E-Transit Custom can count on a range of up to 380 km and possibility of fast charging in direct current DCbut to know more details you have to wait for the official presentation of September 2022.

New E-Transit Custom, features, preview

The Ford E-Transit Custom All-Electric it was designed from scratch and was born completely electric. Ford Pro in its announcement has revealed few technical details but according to the first preview info the electric van can count on an autonomy of 380 kmon fast charging in direct current and on an important towing capacity.

Electric Ford E-Transit Custom that provides electricity thanks to Pro Power Onboard technology

Among the features developed by exploiting the in-depth knowledge of van users aboard E-Transit Custom is also available the technology Pro Power Onboard to connect and charge electrical equipment, lights, laptops or other devices.

New Ford E-Transit Custom VIDEO

When does the E-Transit Custom electric van arrive?

The presentation of the E-Transit Custom electric van is scheduled to September 2022 and in second half of 2023 will officially go into production at the Turkish site of Kocaeli from Ford OtosanEuropean production site of Transit.

Electric Ford E-Transit Custom arrives in 2023

At the time of marketing theE-Transit Custom All-Electric it will also be supported by the full range of Ford Pro services, from software when reloadingassistance up to financing solutions, through a single complete platform, capable of helping to increase uptime e reduce operating costs.

The Ford Transit Hybrid Plug-in test

Photo Ford E-Transit Custom electric

