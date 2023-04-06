Ford accelerates the electrification process of the range also in the commercial vehicle segment. The automaker of the Blue Oval has unveiled the new one E-Transit Courier, an electric variant of its smaller van. The US brand has announced that it will be built in the Craiova plant in Romania together with the Ford Puma crossover, whose EV version is expected over the next year and with which it will share the platform and other elements, as in the case of the ICE versions.

The specifications of the EV version

At the moment Ford has not yet communicated all the details relating to the new E-Transit Courier, but has confirmed what will be its basic specifications: electric motor mounted on the front axle with 134 HP of power and 290 Nm of maximum torque, top speed of 145 km/h, 100 kW recharging capacity which will allow it to pass from 10% to 80% of the battery in less than 35 minutes. Furthermore, the EV version of the US van will enjoy a payload of 700 kg, up to 118 kg more than its diesel counterpart, and a towing capacity of 750 kg.

New in the interior

The main innovations brought internally by the new E-Transit Courier consist of a completely new dashboard that includes a digital instrument cluster and a centrally located touchscreen display, both 12″ in size and equipped with the latest version of the Ford-developed Sync infotainment system.

Also in ICE version

The new Ford van will be also available in thermal versions: the engine range ranges from 125 bhp 1.0-litre EcoBoost petrol solutions to 100 bhp 1.5-litre EcoBlue diesel options: in both cases a six-speed manual gearbox is offered in combination, with the only difference that the petrol engine can also be combined with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. From an aesthetic point of view, the ICE versions of the new Transit Courier they will differ from the electric one due to a front grille with conventional horizontal slats and the absence of a horizontal LED light bar connecting the headlights.