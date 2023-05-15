Ford reveal the new E Tourneo Courier in Copenhagen, Denmark as part of the Bring On Tomorrow Live, an event created to present the brand’s electric strategy. The new model is a multi-space vehicle for 5 people, with a design inspired by the SUVs. The E-Tourneo Courier is one of ten 100% electric vehicles that Ford will offer in Europe by 2024, including the new Puma EV.

Ford E-Tourneo Courier electric, characteristics

The E-Tourneo Courier was developed from a blank sheet to combine style, space and practicality, packed into one vehicle handy and compact.

Ford E-Tourneo Courier Active

The short overhangs and simple, essential lines reinforce the visual breadth and robustness of the exterior, while the front of the electric versions is characterized by a coast to coast light bar with a futuristic look and the typical Blue Oval chrome grille.

Ford E-Tourneo Courier Active front 3/4 Ford E-Tourneo Courier Active side Ford E-Tourneo Courier Active rear 3/4 Ford E-Tourneo Courier Active on the road Ford E-Tourneo Courier Active rear 3/4 on road Ford E-Tourneo Courier Active charging socket Ford E-Tourneo Courier Active front grille Ford E-Tourneo Courier Active cockpit dashboard Ford E-Tourneo Courier Active cockpit steering wheel Ford E-Tourneo Courier Active rear passenger seats Ford E-Tourneo Courier Active front hood compartment Ford E-Tourneo Courier cargo compartments New Ford E-Tourneo Courier Active

The characteristic model active offers the contrasting roof White or blackwheel arch mouldings, roof bars and dedicated weave seats.

Electric Ford E-Tourneo Courier cockpit

E-Tourneo Courier was developed to carry up to five adults and their luggage in comfort, with optimized practicality thanks to the split rear seats 60-40 and a 44% larger trunk than the previous model.

Ford E-Tourneo Courier Active cockpit dashboard

A greater internal height and the optimization of spaces offer a more comfortable cabin for passengers as well as several areas for storage, including a configurable center console, a “secret” compartment from 44 litres.

Instrumentation aboard the new electric E-Tourneo Courier includes a fully digital instrument cluster and a SYNC 4 multimedia system controlled via the large touchscreen from 12 inches.

Ford E-Tourneo Courier Active front hood compartment

Infotainment is compatible with Android Auto And Apple CarPlay and supports updates over the air software which allow the vehicle’s functions to evolve over time. There is also a convenient wireless charger to power smartphones on the go.

Ford E-Tourneo Courier electric motor

The electric motor from 100kW (136hp) of the E-Tourneo Courier supports driving mode One Pedal, selectable by the driver. Driving modes can also be selected while driving Normal, Eco and Slippery.

The vehicle can be recharged at stations from 11 kW in AC or until 100 kW into direct current. Home charging management is made easier by practice app and the possibility of planning the charging times taking into account the cheaper energy rateswhere available.

E-Tourneo Courier Active supports fast charging up to 100 kW

A typical one night charging domestica requires on average less than 6 hours to go from 10 to 100%. In rapid recharge the electric vehicle adds 87km range in 10 minutes and can go from 10 to 80% less than 35 minutes. Battery capacity and range have not yet been disclosed.

When it arrives?

The new E-Tourneo Courier arrives at the end of 2024 and its marketing in 2023 is preceded by the arrival of the Tourneo Courier with Petrol EcoBoost from 125 HPwhich will be orderable as early as this summer, with the first deliveries by the end of 2023.

The Tourneo Courier will also be offered with a 125hp petrol engine

The new model is produced at Craiovain Romania, starting from the second half of 2024, together with the crossover Pumawhich will have a 100% electric variant by 2024.

Photo new Ford E-Tourneo Courier Active

You may also be interested in this content

👉 Electric Ford E-Tourneo Custom

👉 Ford Tourneo Connect features

👉 Ford E-Transit Custom

👉 ELECTRIC CAR TEST VIDEO

👉 CALCULATE electric car RECHARGE time in AC



👉 How much does it cost to recharge the electric car

👉 All about charging electric cars

👉 Electric car charging rates

👉 Electrical retrofit

👉 Electric cars with more autonomy

👉 Electric car charging rates

👉 CALCULATION OF ELECTRIC CAR RECHARGE TIME

👉 Electric car columns on the highway

👉 latest lithium ion battery news

The tests of new electric cars!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

👉 EV Driving all about electric and hybrid cars

👉 FORD price list 👉 Ads used TOURNEO COURIER

👉 What do you think? Jump on FORUM and the Newsauto news from Google News

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK