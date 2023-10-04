Second appointment of the Ford Driving University Mustang Mach-Experience, the initiative dedicated to driving courses for the Blue Oval’s electric SUV. After the first stop in Arese it was the turn of Modena, with the event organized by the Italian division of the American car manufacturer which saw the participation of around 50 Mustang Mach-E owners.

The objectives of the Ford Driving University

Ford Driving University Mustang Mach-Experience aims to introduce customers to all the features of the exciting electric car from the iconic brand, perfecting green driving techniques and those for high performance, with particular attention to safety. Under the guidance of trainers from the Ford Academy and professional drivers from the Ford Driving University, participants had the opportunity to learn to have full control of their Mustang Mach-E, discovering secrets and techniques to push its performance to the maximum, in all safety.

The program

To establish even more feeling with the electric Ford with a Mustang heart, get to know it more in depth and further appreciate its adrenaline-pumping qualities, the “Mach-E owners” tried their hand at emergency braking tests with obstacles and One Pedal driving, following the useful advice and technical instructions of the professional drivers of the Ford Driving University. The day continued with tests on setting safe trajectories and controlling oversteer, with the aim of making customers acquire greater awareness of the dynamic behavior of their electric car in any condition, even those at the limit. The Ford Academy trainers also explored with the participants the topic of electrification and the upcoming challenges that await the mobility of the future.

The idea behind Ford Driving University

A reference to the heritage and history of the iconic American pony car could not be missing, with some racing examples made available for a few quick laps on the circuit, for an extreme and emotional experience between the curbs. Closing the track sessions was an evocative, silent and zero-emission celebratory parade, which saw customers take their Mustang Mach-E to the track. The Modena event is part of the calendar of the Ford Driving University, a program established in 2017 to teach owners of high-performance Ford models how to responsibly and safely manage the power of their car. The courses, offered free of charge, aim to provide knowledge, driving techniques and awareness thanks to the coordination of a team of professional drivers. Since the launch of the program, over 2 thousand customers have participated in the track events. Since 2021, sports driving courses have progressively opened their doors to the electric world, with the aim of raising awareness of the innovative and fun experience of zero-emission driving.