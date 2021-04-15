ofJasmin Pospiech shut down

When the fire brigade arrives at the scene of the fire, the clouds of smoke can be seen for miles. The fact that the car was on fire could have been avoided – by properly refueling.

Großrückerswalde (Saxony) – Early in the morning at 6:38 a.m., the Großrückerswalde volunteer fire brigade (Erzgebirgskreis) is called to Wolkensteiner Straße. A car is said to be on fire near a sports field, they say. The emergency services are alerted immediately and move out immediately. What then follows is truly insane – and anything but commonplace.

As the FFW Großrückerswalde reported in a post on their official Facebook account, the fire brigade had already seen the smoke column from a distance. Accordingly, it is imperative to hurry: When the twelve emergency services arrive at the scene, the car – an old Ford (built in 2006) – is already on fire. The reason for this is hard to believe: A 68-year-old pensioner is said to have fueled his diesel car incorrectly – namely with gasoline.