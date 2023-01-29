The world of endurance never stops expanding. At present, for 2024 nine major manufacturers have adhered to one of the Hypercar or LMDh regulations, in addition to smaller companies such as Glickenhaus, Isotta Fraschini and Vanwall. However, expressions of interest from new manufacturers also continue to arrive, intrigued by the idea of ​​fielding their own prototype to compete for the overall victory at Daytona and Le Mans. After they had been relaunched in recent weeks the rumors of a possible entry of McLaren in the future, signs of openness also from Ford are coming from Daytona.

Mark Rushbrook, global director of Ford motorsport, was questioned by the newspaper sportcar365 on the possibility of a return of the home of the oval in endurance: “As with anything, we always look at what championships around the world are available to race in. It’s obviously something we’re monitoring. Part of our responsibility is to see where is the best place for us to run. We always have an eye on each category, what makes the difference is how often and how closely you look at it”. In the recent period, Ford’s name has also been associated with the world of Formula 1, but Rushbrook continues to keep the door open to endurance racing as well. However, any sporting program in the World Championship or in the IMSA championship could hardly start before 2025.

Ford’s motorsport director expressed no preference for a particular platform between the Hypercar and the LMDh: “If and when we are serious about making a decision, if we ever get to that point, we would regard both equally. I would not say that at the moment we are more oriented towards one rather than the other”. Finally, Rushbrook underlined how hybrid technology is more attractive for a sports platform than a fully electric one such as Formula E. The adoption of hybrid power units also by the IMSA championship and the regulations in common with the WEC therefore undoubtedly play in favor of a future return of Ford to endurance racing.