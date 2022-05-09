You can’t always be at home annoying your neighbors, and Ford gets that. You sometimes spend a weekend on the road without a car and sometimes you don’t want to go out at 3 a.m. to wake up the neighborhood. That is why the American car brand now has a patent filed for a system where you can revive your engine remotely. Neighbors angry, you satisfied.

You can then start your engine via your phone and let it run in neutral. Even if you are not near your car. For example, the patented trick could be fun to scare children who are playing just too close to your car. Incidentally, the patent is not only for petrol cars. Electric cars can also make noise at a distance, just like Teslas do via the Boombox.

Revving your engine and playing tunes remotely

The patent even states that it is possible to rev the engine to a specific rhythm so that a melody can be played. Nowhere is it described what the practical purpose of revvening at a distance is. Incidentally, a patent does not mean that the system will actually go into production, but if Ford wants to compete with Tesla in the gimmick area, it seems a good step.

Ford wants you to be a good neighbor

The latest Ford Mustang has something called the ‘Good Neighbor’ mode. This closes the valve of the exhaust so that you can come home in peace or quietly start the car in the morning. Buying a potent Ford does not automatically mean arguing with the neighbors.