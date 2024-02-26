There are just a few days left until the start of the 2024 season of the Formula 1 and Red Bull He showed in the preseason that he is ready to win the three-time championship. However, the controversy is not foreign to the team's corridors and the case Christian Horner it shakes again.

It may be of interest to you: Luis Díaz's dad, as a rockstar in London: the most coveted in Liverpool vs Chelsea

In the midst of the practices carried out by the Austrian team based in Milton Keynes, in Great Britain, the executive director of Ford, Jim Farley, He demanded answers to the investigation being carried out against Horner.

Christian Horner, sporting director of the Red Bull team.

To the team leader of the team Red Bull He is being investigated for accusations of inappropriate behavior against an employee and for an alleged case of sexual harassment. The team is carrying out the investigation against the former British pilot for “unacceptable conduct.”

“As we have previously stated, without a satisfactory response, Ford's values ​​are non-negotiable. Unresolved allegations of inappropriate behavior by Ford leaders Red Bull Racing“said the Ford director.

Also: James Rodríguez, an imminent return at São Paulo: 'I hope he is a reinforcement'

Ford's interests in resolving this case are due to the bond agreed with Red Bull starting in 2026, the year in which it will become the supplier of the engines for its single-seaters in Formula 1.

Christian Horner and his wife Geri Halliwell.

“It is imperative that our racing partners share and demonstrate a genuine commitment to those same values. My team and I are available at any time to discuss this matter. We continue to push for and remain confident in a resolution we can all get behind,” Farley said.

It is the first time that a commercial partner of Red Bull speaks out on the alleged case of sexual harassment of Christian Horner, who has repeatedly denied said accusations.

Ongoing investigation

According to the newspaper BrandThis is an internal investigation. “An independent investigation has been launched into the latest allegations. It is being carried out by an independent external investigative lawyer and will be completed as quickly as possible,” Red Bull GmbH said in an official statement.

However, other media, such as Telegraaf and F1-Insider.com, They published that this is “inappropriate behavior towards a racing team employee.” and the newspapers Bild and The Timesrevealed that “a female employee would have received intimate images on her cell phone.”

The accusations against the winner of seven world titles with drivers Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen in F1 would have started last week, but now more details are known. At the headquarters of Red Bull, in Fuschl (Austria), They would already have a file with “incriminating” material that brings together the accusations.

horner, who enjoys the presumption of innocence, is married to Geri Halliwell, former singer of the group Spice Girls.

We tell you: Linda Caicedo, stellar: she is nominated for an important award at the Laureus Awards

The defense lawyers of Horner They claim that he is the victim of an internal power struggle within the Red Bull family. They maintain that when the founder of the company was alive, Dietrich Mateschitz, Horner He could count on the Austrian's unconditional support, but now, that would have changed.

“Horner's defenders say the accusations are smears aimed at ousting him from power in an attempt to wrest control of the Salzburg headquarters from him,” the spokesman said. DailyMail.

Christian Horner and Sergio Pérez.

'I deny the accusations'

Sources close to the squad claim that Horner has been recommended “in a friendly manner, to voluntarily present his resignation” as team boss and to leave his current position. However, Horner reportedly rejected that proposal.

Last Monday, the Formula 1 Commission met in London and Horner was present in his capacity as Red Bull team boss. According to 'De Telegraaf', the sports director said: “I categorically deny these accusations.”

For its part, Helmut Markoexecutive advisor of Red Bull Racing, stated when asked about the issue: “I'm not going to say anything about it.”

Other media talk about possible replacements for Horner. The most options would be Pierre Waché and Jonathan Wheatley.

SPORTS