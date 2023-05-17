Ford continues to work to revive its business on Chinese market. The priority in the current state of things for the car manufacturer of the blue oval is to reduce costs, with the aim of reversing the trend after a major collapse in sales in the largest car market in the world: data in hand, in fact, Ford vehicle registrations in China have been steadily declining since 2016.

Costs too high

“Our costs they are not competitivefor this we are working internally and together with our partners to reduce them in all areas”a representative of Ford’s China division told Reuters. The blue oval car manufacturer then added that the only strategy to adopt to increase its competitiveness in the Asian country is to create a lean and agile organization, characteristics defined “necessary to build a business healthier and more sustainable in China”.

Jobs at risk

As part of this cost-cutting strategy, Ford would be prepared to cut approx 1,300 jobs in China. One of the activities on which the US brand will probably focus its efforts the most is exports, which almost doubled in 2022.

Export hub

In recent days, the CEO of Ford, Jim Farley, had also expressed himself on the importance of China for the US company such as export hub for electric vehiclesbut not only: “We believe that China is not only the largest electric vehicle market in the world, but also that its customers are ahead of the rest of the world from a digitization point of view, so it is a really important market for us. Battery technology and digital customer experience, together with a range of advanced products and both software and hardware integration, are the main reasons for our presence in China”.