“My first thought was that one of the neighbors had hit a golf ball that went through a window, because that’s what it sounded like,” a Ford customer in America tells me. The Wall Street Journal. More owners are reporting a bang that makes it seem like their new Ford F-150 is breaking the sound barrier, followed by deafening noise. The noise from the speakers would continue even when the car is switched off.

Ford received more than a hundred complaints about the F-150 and the Expedition. These are models that are rare in the Netherlands because they are not officially delivered here. The American customers report that the deafening sound sometimes lasts for fifteen minutes and that they still suffer from ringing ears for a long time after the first. Oddly, no lawsuits have yet been reported in the US.

Many Ford cars have the problem with the speakers

The brand will fix all F-150s and Expeditions from the years 2021 to 2023. There are more than 1.5 million copies for the pick-up alone. The complaint apparently lies somewhere with the amplifier of the audio system. This runs wild, making the bang and the noise audible. Fortunately, Ford came up with a software solution to the annoying problem.

Customers can go to the dealer for an update or update the car via the Internet at home. For people who drive such a pick-up in the Netherlands, it is therefore wise to connect to the web. This way you prevent your car from suddenly going faster than the sound – in terms of noise that is.