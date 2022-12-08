The Ford Cosworth DFV it was used in the top series from 1967 until 1983 by almost all the F1 teams except the total constructors, such as Ferrari, Alfa Romeo and Renault. It was also used in other categories, such as in the World Sports Prototype Championship where it was used for over 20 years on various cars.

Much of this merit is due to its simplicity and reliability, but also to high powers. Although it did not reach the level of the engines Ferrari, which had more horsepower, the Cosworth guaranteed better elasticity, weighed less and also consumed less fuel. The consequence of all this were cars that were overall lighter and with smaller fuel tanks than the competition. When he disappeared in the 80s, something of the DFV remained in the circus races, since the Cosworth engines that followed him were however based on the same architecture, and took their roots from his project.

This famous engine was conceived by Mike Costin And Keith Duckworth. The two technicians, as well as founders of Cosworth (whose name derives from the acronym of those of the two creators), a manufacturer of racing engines, were called into question by the leaders of Ford and Lotus at the beginning of 1966 for the development of a engine specifically designed to race in Formula 1. A clear difference with the past where it happened that most of the engines derived directly from the series.

Their task was very important, because up to that period the English car manufacturers enjoyed a certain supremacy in the field of chassis and aerodynamic development, while the Italian houses, and particularly Ferrari, were very skilled above all in the construction of engines. At a time when aerodynamic configurations weren’t as exasperated as today, being able to have an engine powerful it was basic to be able to fight against the opponents, so the main purpose was to be able to at least match the competition.

Ford financed the project with £100,000. To create the DFV we started from another racing engine, the FVA, also produced by Ford, already used in Formula 2 and in turn derived from the Ford Cortina Lotus engine. The engineers’ first step was to ideally join two FVA monoblocs (a four-cylinder in line), giving rise to eight V-cylinders whose bank angle was 90°, therefore quite wide, which would have guaranteed a center of gravity particularly low to cars on which it would later be used.

However, it should not be forgotten that the displacement of Formula 1 engines was 3,000 cm³ at the time due to the regulation introduced in 1966, while the FVA had a volume of 1,600 cm3. The consequence of this was that the first prototype had a total displacement of 3,200 cc. As a function of this feature, the technicians began to work on the stroke and above all on thebore of the pistons, to re-propose the proportions of the four-cylinder, or to make the V8 smaller while maintaining the engine’s reliability qualities unchanged.

However, the element on which they worked the most was the header. In fact, this is very important for the determination of a characteristic parameter, i.e. the compression ratio. The compression ratio determines the overall efficiency of the engine, and the higher it is, the greater the efficiency of the engine. Since the FVA was very competitive in this respect, an attempt was made to make the DFV head as similar as possible to the 4-cylinder used for its creation.



The engine was built entirely in light aluminum alloy, while its weight was 163 kg. Distribution was four valves per cylinder, controlled by four overhead camshafts and driven by a cascade of gears. The power output in the first version of 1967 was approx 400 hp at 9,000 rpm, while in the latest versions of 1982-1983, it was increased by about 100 hp.

In 1983 the DFV was replaced by the DFY engine, from which it directly derived, which enjoyed 10-20 hp more, but above all it was much more responsive at low revs and with a higher torque. After leaving Formula 1 due to having reached the age limit, it was used in Formula 3000 until 1992. Initially it was limited to 400 hp, and subsequently used to its maximum capacity. After 1992 it remained unused for years, until 2004 when the championship reserved for Formula 1 vintage cars was introduced. Overall in Formula 1 it won 155 Grands Prix, 12 drivers’ world championships and 10 constructors’ world championships. It was also the last naturally aspirated engine to win the Formula 1 drivers’ championship, before the advent of turbo engines.

The first driver to have won a race with the DFV was Jim Clark with the Lotus 49 in 1967 (Holland GP), while the last Michael Alboreto in 1983 with Tyrrell, (Gp USA-East). Graham Hill was the first to win the world championship with the DFV, in ’68 again with Lotus, while Keke Rosberg with Williams was the last to obtain the world championship with this engine in 1982.

In the context of sport-prototype competitions, it won the 24 Hours of Le Mans twice: in 1975 mounted on a Gulf-Mirage and in 1980 on the Rondeau M379. The Cosworth also imposed itself in the American CART championships and at the Indianapolis 500, even if the versions used in this type of race were not really DFVs, but direct derivations of it. This engine undoubtedly remains one of the best for enthusiasts around the world milestones of motor sport, as well as one of its best leading actors.