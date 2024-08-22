Film fans have long been waiting for the director’s latest film Francis Ford Coppola, Megalopoliswhich after many delays and script changes is taking shape, as it premiered at the last film festival CannesBut instead of generating a lot of applause and ovations from the public, the opposite happened, with unfavorable reviews that will possibly affect the followers of these works that are outside the box when we talk about the seventh art.

The most recent scandal arose on August 21, when Lionsgatethe film’s distributor in the United States, released a trailer that quickly generated controversy. The trailer began with negative quotes, attributed to criticisms of Coppola’s previous works such as The Godfather and Draculaby Bram Stoker, in an attempt to show that even great works can be initially misinterpreted. However, several of these reviews were found to be fabricated, including a supposed quote from Roger Ebert that was actually from the film. Batman of Tim Burton.

In the face of revelation, Lionsgate removed the trailer from all of its platforms and issued a statement apologizing for the “inexcusable error” in its vetting process. The company expressed its apologies to critics, Coppola already the producer American Zoetrope.

This incident adds to other controversies that have surrounded MegalopolisMonths ago, accusations arose against Coppola for alleged inappropriate behavior during filming, including non-consensual acts toward female crew members. These scandals have overshadowed the release of the film, which now faces an uncertain future ahead of its premiere.

Remember that the tape arrives on September 26th to the cinemas.

Via: Variety

Author’s note: Let’s hope that in the end it will be a less decent film, because this director has created unsurpassed works in many aspects.