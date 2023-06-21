Ford has advanced that it will present applications to attend the two lines of the second call for the Strategic Project for the Recovery and Economic Transformation of the Electric and Connected Vehicle (Perte VEC), although at the moment it is “delaying” decision-making on the future investments to produce the company’s new electric vehicle platform at the Almussafes (Valencia) factory. This was explained by the president of the Works Council and spokesman for the majority union UGT, Carlos Faubel, after meeting this Tuesday and Wednesday in Cologne (Germany) with the European management of the multinational.

Faubel has detailed, as a positive part of the meetings, that the European management has transferred the union that will present its candidacy to attend the Perte VEC that is expected to be published in July, both for the general line and for the specific line of batteries, which is equipped with of about 873 million euros, with the aim of also setting them up at the Almussafes plant.

However, the president of the Works Council has indicated that there are still “no decisions made with dates” on the investments that the signing of the oval will have to undertake for the Valencian plant to produce the company’s new electric vehicle platform. Thus, although Almussafes was scheduled to start manufacturing these cars from 2025, Faubel believes that the arrival will take place “beyond 2026 for sure”, although the company has not transferred deadlines to the union. In this sense, UGT and Ford’s management have agreed to hold a series of meetings starting in September to “analyze the situation.”

Investment decisions would come in the last quarter of the year, according to the head of the majority union. Faubel has indicated that they must “wait” to find out what the company transfers to them in these meetings to be able to “talk about deadlines” for electrification. With all this, Faubel has warned that “there is undoubtedly a delay in investments”: “I do not see that any vehicle can be launched in 2026”, he lamented. Faubel’s assessment of the meetings held this week in Cologne is “positive”, but “it cannot be said that everything has already been decided” and we will have to wait until the last quarter of the year to have more information on the investments, concluded the union leader.

Last week, the majority union at Ford Almussafes urged the company to “have the first investments in place to strengthen the future of the factory” before the spring of 2024 and before the cessation of production of the Transit van. UGT recalled that in 2024 this vehicle will stop manufacturing and regretted not yet having “certainty” about the impact that this will have on employment from December 2023, once the ERE in force has ended. In this sense, Faubel stressed that, if the factory “is left with only one model” -the Kuga-, “it is important to know more” about future plans and actions that they thought “already had to be produced for launch electric vehicles in 2024.